Michael Jordan joked about the crying Jordan meme during powerful eulogy for Kobe Bryant
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Michael Jordan delivered a powerful speech honoring Kobe Bryant at a public event on Monday celebrating the lives of the late Laker, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others who died in a tragic helicopter crash last month.
But Jordan — who sobbed as he spoke about his friend he called a "little brother"— also delivered...
