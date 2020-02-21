Google searches for 'face mask' hit an all-time high amid coronavirus fears

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )





As the disease spreads around the world and experts warn that the... The images streaming out of China as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak depict masses donning protective medical face masks. As Wired has pointed out, these masks have become a symbol of the pandemic. And Americans are taking notice.As the disease spreads around the world and experts warn that the 👓 View full article

