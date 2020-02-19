Global  

3 years later, Google Earth finally works on Firefox, Edge, and Opera

The Next Web Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
3 years later, Google Earth finally works on Firefox, Edge, and OperaAfter nearly three years of waiting, Google Earth finally works on browsers other than Chrome, including Firefox, Opera, and the Chromium-based Edge. “After six months of a public beta, we are now making Google Earth accessible on Firefox, Edge, and Opera browsers,” Earth software engineer Jessi Beck and lead manager Jordon Mears announced in a blog post. “This was made possible by moving Google Earth for Chrome onto WebAssembly (Wasm), the W3C web standard for bringing native code to the web.” [Read: Maps now lets you combine subway directions with cabs and bikes] In 2017, the Big G unveiled a massive Earth overhaul…

