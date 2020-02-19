3 years later, Google Earth finally works on Firefox, Edge, and Opera

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

After nearly three years of waiting, Google Earth finally works on browsers other than Chrome, including Firefox, Opera, and the Chromium-based Edge. “After six months of a public beta, we are now making Google Earth accessible on Firefox, Edge, and Opera browsers,” Earth software engineer Jessi Beck and lead manager Jordon Mears announced in a blog post. “This was made possible by moving Google Earth for Chrome onto WebAssembly (Wasm), the W3C web standard for bringing native code to the web.” [Read: Maps now lets you combine subway directions with cabs and bikes] In 2017, the Big G unveiled a massive Earth overhaul…



