|
Trevor Noah rounds up 24 hours of cringey Joe Biden gaffes
|
|
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden may have won the South Carolina primary, but there's one battle he's most definitely not winning: the war against constantly making gaffes in public.
In the clip above from The Daily Show, Trevor Noah breaks down some of his most recent ones — from calling Fox host Chris Wallace "Chuck" by mistake, to repeatedly...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Sanders Take Huge Lead
Two new national polls show Bernie Sanders has opened a double-digit lead over his primary opponents. According to Business Insider, Joe Biden has fallen way behind. Mike Bloomberg is rising in both..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags
Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday. But Reuters reports former Vice President Joe Biden trailed..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this