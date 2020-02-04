Trevor Noah rounds up 24 hours of cringey Joe Biden gaffes

Joe Biden may have won the South Carolina primary, but there's one battle he's most definitely not winning: the war against constantly making gaffes in public. In the clip above from The Daily Show, Trevor Noah breaks down some of his most recent ones — from calling Fox host Chris Wallace "Chuck" by mistake, to repeatedly ...

