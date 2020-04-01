Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Stephen Colbert would like someone to TP his house for April Fools' Day

Stephen Colbert would like someone to TP his house for April Fools' Day

Mashable Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
April Fools' Day is looming, but nobody is in the mood for jokes. Tolerance for tomfoolery is at an all-time low, as the coronavirus pandemic has people hoarding toilet paper and staying confined to their homes.

"At this point the only April Fools' joke I want is someone TP-ing my house, preferably in two-ply, quilted,"...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: What's the Origin of April Fools' Day?

What's the Origin of April Fools' Day? 01:15

 What's the Origin of April Fools' Day? The April 1 tradition of pranks has been observed for several centuries across a variety of cultures. However, the official origins of April Fools’ Day is unknown. The most popular theory is that the day was caused by the switch from the Julian calendar to the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.