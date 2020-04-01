Stephen Colbert would like someone to TP his house for April Fools' Day Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

April Fools' Day is looming, but nobody is in the mood for jokes. Tolerance for tomfoolery is at an all-time low, as the coronavirus pandemic has people hoarding toilet paper and staying confined to their homes.



"At this point the only April Fools' joke I want is someone TP-ing my house, preferably in two-ply, quilted,"... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published What's the Origin of April Fools' Day? 01:15 What's the Origin of April Fools' Day? The April 1 tradition of pranks has been observed for several centuries across a variety of cultures. However, the official origins of April Fools’ Day is unknown. The most popular theory is that the day was caused by the switch from the Julian calendar to the... You Might Like

Tweets about this