After a litany of security fuck-ups, Zoom promises weekly updates

The Next Web Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
While the world is sitting at home, video calling and conferencing apps are having the time of their lives. Zoom is probably one of the most used apps, the most controversial one as well. In the past few weeks, it has reached the peak of its popularity with more than 200 million daily users. However, multiple privacy mishaps have created doubt in users’ minds about the service’s safety. Now, the company wants to mend its reputations through third-party security audits and regular updates on privacy. [Read: Don’t believe Zoom: Its video calls are not encrypted end-to-end] Last week, Zoom‘s iOS client…

This story continues at The Next Web

 Zoom Sued for Allegedly Sharing Users' Personal Data Zoom Video Communications has seen a spike in popularity from the recent work-from-home movement due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company is now facing scrutiny and lawsuits over its security practices and its handling of users'...

