Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Seth Meyers mocks Trump's plan to slow coronavirus with scarves

Seth Meyers mocks Trump's plan to slow coronavirus with scarves

Mashable Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
This week the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed toward one million, with the U.S. accounting for the highest number of infections in the world. As Late Night host Seth Meyers noted on Thursday, other countries such as Taiwan and South Korea have been much more successful at slowing the spread, their governments...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Eaches

Eaches - Front Line Angry Apocalypse Nerd ....scarves - fashion AND protection. Seth Meyers mocks Trump's plan to slow coronavirus with scarves https://t.co/HsWgutA0ZZ 20 minutes ago

BeagleMurphy

Murphy RT @mashable: Seth Meyers mocks Trump's plan to slow coronavirus with scarves https://t.co/CqkFfAZ5Q3 https://t.co/U16nGIY0IG 2 hours ago

astonishworks_

AstonishWorks Seth Meyers mocks Trump's plan to slow coronavirus with scarves https://t.co/vxejSIac1j https://t.co/Y4NL44wYQC 2 hours ago

macharron

Marc-André Charron RT @mashable: Seth Meyers mocks Trump's plan to slow coronavirus with scarves https://t.co/AL6EYr33w2 https://t.co/t5xXd88iMP 2 hours ago

mashable

Mashable Seth Meyers mocks Trump's plan to slow coronavirus with scarves https://t.co/CqkFfAZ5Q3 https://t.co/U16nGIY0IG 3 hours ago

SupportUtech

UTech Support Seth Meyers mocks Trump's plan to slow coronavirus with scarves https://t.co/c0QCzopFT1 #LatestTechNews… https://t.co/630B3kEqcO 8 hours ago

JanLang1

Jan Lang Seth Meyers mocks Trump's plan to slow coronavirus with scarves https://t.co/xuYeIqew4U 8 hours ago

YonKilcullen

Yon Kilcullen Seth Meyers mocks Trump's plan to slow coronavirus with scarves https://t.co/tVJRb3ST2n [mashable] 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.