Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Sony unveils its new DualSense controller with improved triggers

Sony unveils its new DualSense controller with improved triggers

Mashable Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
With every new console, Sony has released a new DualShock controller to go along with it. Not this time.

What you're looking at is the new DualSense controller, revealed Tuesday by Sony, a gamepad for the upcoming PlayStation 5 that looks like a cross between the DualShock 4 controller, the Xbox One controller, and a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

firdauzm

Firdauz Mokhtar RT @LowyatNET: #Sony Officially Unveils #DualSense Controller For The #PS5 #PlayStation5 @PlayStation https://t.co/YymTnSnvDR https://t.… 7 minutes ago

ronda_ashcraft1

Ronda Ashcraft Sony unveils its new PlayStation 5 controller, the DualSense https://t.co/6hIiC5if50 7 minutes ago

ausgamers

AusGamers Sony Unveils the PlayStation 5 'DualSense' Controller https://t.co/TM8aOo8KFR https://t.co/zuHGKVm0tE 14 minutes ago

NigelJadoonanan

nigel jadoonanan RT @eurogamer: Sony unveils PlayStation 5's wireless DualSense game controller, which features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and more… 15 minutes ago

DailyHiveVan

Daily Hive Vancouver RT @VentureDH: #Sony unveils new controller for the #Playstation5 🎮https://t.co/gcseQkstF4 https://t.co/YZmlj3U0td 21 minutes ago

GoalDigginMama

Erika Jones, Goal Digger Sony unveils its new DualSense controller with improved triggers https://t.co/d4cgwFugts 31 minutes ago

DisTechPro

DisTech Pro RT @Pocketnow: Sony unveils the DualSense wireless controller for PlayStation 5 https://t.co/AYbGXFye1d 35 minutes ago

LAblind22

L.A.blind22 RT @djvlad: Sony Unveils New 'DualSense' Controller for the PS5 (@sony @playstation) https://t.co/0IzlrKSiL8 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.