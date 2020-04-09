'Saturday Night Live' to return with remote broadcast

Saturday night will be (sort of) live again. After a three-week hiatus in response to preventative coronavirus measures, SNL will return with new content on April 11. While individual sketches may not necessarily be live (we've all faced technical difficulties with video streams of late), but the show will include a "Weekend ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Richard Caplan RT @THR: 'Saturday Night Live' is returning to NBC — sorta. #SNL will be back with a special remote episode set to air April 11. @Snoodit h… 2 minutes ago Keri Shapiro RT @EW: Saturday Night Live sets return with remotely produced shows https://t.co/8xzzJ8oDw0 3 minutes ago PL901 RT @consequence: After being forced to shut down due to coronavirus, SNL will return this weekend with a new episode filmed remotely: https… 6 minutes ago Steve Jortles RT @RollingStone: #SNL will return this weekend with a remotely produced show, its first since suspending production because of COVID-19 ht… 6 minutes ago Tom Leonard Saturday Night Live will actually return this weekend with an episode of remote sketches https://t.co/Sx2m4kz2jD 6 minutes ago Comedy Bureau RT @DEADLINE: NBC’s #SaturdayNightLive will start airing original content on April 11 at 11:30 PM https://t.co/Nih8WeubaD 6 minutes ago beenapatel RT @decider: #SNL will reportedly return to television this Saturday, April 11 at its regular time slot: https://t.co/dIJqslgh0x https://t.… 7 minutes ago Decider #SNL will reportedly return to television this Saturday, April 11 at its regular time slot: https://t.co/dIJqslgh0x https://t.co/p8tp5SgGLr 8 minutes ago