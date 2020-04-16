68-mile-long scar from violent tornado spotted by satellite

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tornadoes hit the South hard on Easter Sunday, just as [INS: predicted :INS] by the National Weather Service. Three days later, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite captured an image of a long scar left by one of the day’s powerful twisters.



Credit: AmazeLab - Published 1 week ago Severe Tornado in Mississippi Left a Scar Seen from Space 01:07 NASA's Aqua satellite captured a scar from one of the most intense storms in years. The deadly outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through multiple states in the South left over a million people without power, claimed more than 30 lives, and left a trail of destruction.