Ariana Grande harmonizes perfectly with herself on Disney 'Hercules' banger

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Disney's Hercules is somehow still one of their most underrated movies, and the songs are wall-to-wall bangers. Exhibit A: flawed, smart-mouthed proto-feminist heroine Megara, and her crush-denial anthem "I Won't Say I'm In Love," backed up by the film's incredible, uh, Greek chorus of Motown-inspired Muses.



So when former... 👓 View full article

