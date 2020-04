Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The U.S. recorded its millionth case of coronavirus on Tuesday, yet the Trump administration is trying to claim that as a victory. Speaking to Fox & Friends that same day, the president's son-in-law and waxen face of the White House's disastrous coronavirus response Jared Kushner claimed the current numbers are actually a "great... 👓 View full article