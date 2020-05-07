Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Elon Musk explains his baby's name on Joe Rogan's podcast

Elon Musk explains his baby's name on Joe Rogan's podcast

Mashable Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Elon Musk — the eccentric and very online billionaire — returned to  Joe Rogan's podcast shortly after his child was born. 

In case you missed it, Musk and his partner Grimes set the internet ablaze by naming their child — who was born on May 4 — X Æ A-12 Musk. A lot of folks wondered how, exactly, you pronounce...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Elon Musk: Connectivity Could Lead To 'Mind Virus'

Elon Musk: Connectivity Could Lead To 'Mind Virus' 00:33

 AP Photo/Susan Walsh Elon Musk says he sympathizes with "anti-globalization people" because "there's not enough isolation between countries or regions" online. A "mind virus" in the "meme sphere" could spread online rapidly, Musk said on Joe Rogan's podcast. "We need some kind of mind viral...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Grimes' explains baby name in this quirky re-enactment [Video]

'Grimes' explains baby name in this quirky re-enactment

Elon Musk and Grimes' bonkers baby name, X Æ A-12, has rocked the world. While it's still unclear how to pronounce the newborn's name, this Grimes parody video might shed some light on the mystery.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:55Published
Elon Musk Corrects Grimes' Explanation of Their Son's Name [Video]

Elon Musk Corrects Grimes' Explanation of Their Son's Name

Elon Musk Corrects Grimes' Explanation of Their Son's Name Grimes took to Twitter to explain where the name X Æ A-12 came from. Musk couldn't help jumping in to correct his partner. But it didn't..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Elon Musk explains baby name on Joe Rogan's podcast: 'My partner is the one that mostly came up with the name'

Tesla CEO says 'A-12 is my contribution' to son's name
Independent Also reported by •MashableMediaite

Elon Musk announces his baby's birth in the most Elon Musk way possible

Elon Musk and Grimes's baby boy is here, and there are pics.  Early on Tuesday, Musk posted a photo with his baby boy. "Mom & baby all good," he...
Mashable Also reported by •Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alexsalvinews

Alex Salvi Elon Musk explains to Joe Rogen how to pronounce the name of his new baby (X Æ A-12): https://t.co/mjOOWQ92jb 3 minutes ago

Mr_KAP_

Backshot.Bully RT @Complex: Elon Musk further explains name of his and Grimes' baby: https://t.co/neqZAVGd1n "It's just X, the letter X, and then the Æ i… 11 minutes ago

BelKirry

Bel.larenn.kirry RT @etnow: Elon Musk is clearing up any confusion around his baby’s name: X Æ A-12. https://t.co/7ADVwIKKZ4 12 minutes ago

winjer

Toss a coin to your winjer Elon Musk explains why he named his new baby after trunk road to East Anglia https://t.co/6blBnIBdFR 18 minutes ago

pOOrRiCo333

johnny truelove 💙🥺 RT @complex_uk: Elon Musk further explains name of his and Grimes' baby: https://t.co/kO3blo9OLO "It's just X, the letter X, and then the… 37 minutes ago

SamouraiNoir

𝕳𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖇𝖔𝖞 🍷 RT @Independent: Elon Musk explains how to pronounce his new baby's name https://t.co/SE2IZWhYtV 1 hour ago

Aaronmec98

Ryan Aaron RT @ComicBook: #ElonMusk explains how to pronounce his baby's name https://t.co/fDsmoOYGQe https://t.co/gMD0NrKYpg 2 hours ago

ErikR1995

Erik R. Elon Musk Explains Baby Name Choice | Joe Rogan https://t.co/2D6mxoxolz 2 hours ago