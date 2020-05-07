Elon Musk explains his baby's name on Joe Rogan's podcast
Thursday, 7 May 2020
14 hours ago)
Elon Musk — the eccentric and very online billionaire — returned to Joe Rogan's podcast shortly after his child was born.
In case you missed it, Musk and his partner Grimes set the internet ablaze by naming their child — who was born on May 4 — X Æ A-12 Musk. A lot of folks wondered how, exactly, you pronounce ...

12 hours ago
AP Photo/Susan Walsh Elon Musk says he sympathizes with "anti-globalization people" because "there's not enough isolation between countries or regions" online. A "mind virus" in the "meme sphere" could spread online rapidly, Musk said on Joe Rogan's podcast. "We need some kind of mind viral... Elon Musk: Connectivity Could Lead To 'Mind Virus' 00:33
'Grimes' explains baby name in this quirky re-enactment Elon Musk and Grimes' bonkers baby name, X Æ A-12, has rocked the world. While it's still unclear how to pronounce the newborn's name, this Grimes parody video might shed some light on the mystery.
Elon Musk Corrects Grimes' Explanation of Their Son's Name Elon Musk Corrects Grimes' Explanation of Their Son's Name Grimes took to Twitter to explain where the name X Æ A-12 came from. Musk couldn't help jumping in to correct his partner.
in to correct his partner. But it didn't.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published 15 hours ago
