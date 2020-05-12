Global  

The Poco F2 Pro is the Xiaomi K30 Pro with a new name

The Next Web Tuesday, 12 May 2020
The Poco F2 Pro is the Xiaomi K30 Pro with a new namePoco, a Xiaomi spin-off brand, launched its second flagship — called the Poco F2 Pro — today. This is the company’s third device after it first launched the $300 Pocophone F1 in 2018. Earlier this year, Xiaomi spun off Poco into an independent sub-brand. It also launched a $180 phone called the Poco X2 with a 120Hz display. The F2 Pro starts at €499 ($541), and features a full HD screen with no notch and a pop-up selfie camera. The phone borrows a lot of specifications from its cousin the Xiaomi K30 Pro. Here’s the full spec sheet: Specifications Display: 6.67-inch Full…

