Watching Barack and Michelle Obama read a children's book will make your day

Mashable Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
The world is a stressful place right now, but if you're looking for the tiniest bit of relief, Barack and Michelle Obama are here to help.

The former president and first lady took part in the Chicago Public Library's "Live from the Library" series and recorded themselves reading the children's book, The Word Collector, by...
