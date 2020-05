The art of turning 'Minecraft' into the deeper, darker 'Minecraft Dungeons' Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

In Minecraft Dungeons, there is no mining and there is no crafting.



The core of Minecraft has been ripped asunder by the team behind Minecraft Dungeons to create a new, moodier experience that's less about digging and building and more about adventure, action, and treasure.



Ahead of its May 26 release on PC, Xbox One,... 👓 View full article

