Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

When Elon Musk and Grimes announced their baby boy's name in early May, the internet went ballistic. The little one is called "X Æ A-12", Musk tweeted, and everyone had questions, one of the most important ones being whether the name was even legal under California law (the answer is no).



There were also questions on... 👓 View full article