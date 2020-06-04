Global  

Google faces $5 billion lawsuit over tracking users in incognito mode

The Next Web Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Google is facing a $5 billion class action lawsuit over tracking Chrome users — even in incognito mode. The lawsuit, which was filed in the federal court in San Jose, California on Tuesday, accuses the company of collecting information about what people view and what pages they visit online despite claiming incognito mode is private, Reuters reports. The complaint further alleges gathering data through Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager, and various mobile apps helps the company learn about users’ closest contacts, hobbies, dieting habits, and even the “most intimate and potentially embarrassing things” they search for online. Google “cannot continue to…

Google Faces $5 Billion US Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking

Google Faces $5 Billion US Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking

 Google Faces $5 Billion US Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking The tech behemoth faces a class action lawsuit filed Tuesday in a San Jose federal court. The lawsuit accuses Google of tracking millions of users even when they use browsers in "private" or "incognito" mode. It states that the company...

Google Facing Lawsuit Claiming The Company Continues to Track User Activity Even in "Incognito Mode"

Google Facing Lawsuit Claiming The Company Continues to Track User Activity Even in "Incognito Mode"

Google is coming under fire...the company facing a lawsuit in California that's alleging it continues to track internet activity on Chrome even when users are in incognito mode.

Google faces lawsuit

Google faces lawsuit

Google is facing claims that it continued to track users, even when they turned off location services. A lawsuit filed by Arizona's attorney general alleges the company lied to users, and violated the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published

Google faces $5bn lawsuit over tracking users in Incognito Mode

Google is facing a $5 billion lawsuit in the US over claims that the Search engine giant collected user information even when they surfed the...
Google faces $5 billion lawsuit over potential Incognito Mode tracking

Google is staring down the barrel of a $5 billion lawsuit over claims that the tech firm collected user data even when Incognito Mode was used.
