Meghan Markle on the killing of George Floyd: 'The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing'

Mashable Thursday, 4 June 2020
Silence speaks volumes. 

But silence is not an option after the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, prompting widespread protests across America and around the world. 

In a virtual commencement speech addressing students graduating from her...
Duchess of Sussex: Situation in US 'absolutely devastating'

Duchess of Sussex: Situation in US ‘absolutely devastating’ 00:51

 The Duchess of Sussex has shared her devastation at racial division and protests in the United States in a graduation talk to her old high school. In a video address, Meghan told leavers at the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles: “I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing,...

