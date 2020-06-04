Meghan Markle on the killing of George Floyd: 'The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing'
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Silence speaks volumes.
But silence is not an option after the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, prompting widespread protests across America and around the world.
In a virtual commencement speech addressing students graduating from her...
