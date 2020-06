Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 28 minutes ago Duchess of Sussex: Situation in US ‘absolutely devastating’ 00:51 The Duchess of Sussex has shared her devastation at racial division and protests in the United States in a graduation talk to her old high school. In a video address, Meghan told leavers at the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles: “I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing,...