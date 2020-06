Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The father figure in your life may seem like the low-maintenance type, but trust us when we say that he's tired of receiving socks and mugs every year. (In 2020, Father's Day falls on June 21. You're welcome.) We know you mean well, but how about giving him something he would actually like and use?



Don't fret — we did the... 👓 View full article