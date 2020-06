Tweets about this TheArticleTrunk ‘What is wrong with him?’: Seth Meyers mocks Trump’s toddling ramp descent https://t.co/Me1s9uVELz 4 seconds ago it's Elyse 'What is wrong with him?': Seth Meyers mocks Trump's toddling ramp descent #digital #digitalmarketing #smm https://t.co/NljCtnPwwn 2 minutes ago Trait Media Ltd 'What is wrong with him?': Seth Meyers mocks Trump's toddling ramp descent https://t.co/YmhDXM7MC1 https://t.co/bk3nvqO5Fe 5 minutes ago Manoj Pallai 'What is wrong with him?': Seth Meyers mocks Trump's toddling ramp descent https://t.co/3G6kFsfOLO https://t.co/0iFMbTgEk7 9 minutes ago Jeremy Cockerham ‘What is wrong with him?’: Seth Meyers mocks Trump’s toddling ramp descent https://t.co/xdIG8argmC 12 minutes ago Yon Kilcullen 'What is wrong with him?': Seth Meyers mocks Trump's toddling ramp descent https://t.co/W74kednujB [mashable] 12 minutes ago Sondra Watkins 'What is wrong with him?': Seth Meyers mocks Trump's toddling ramp descent A MUST WATCH VIDEO IN LINK🔥🔥 https://t.co/lzo54QBbcg 15 minutes ago Mashable UK 'What is wrong with him?': Seth Meyers mocks Trump's toddling ramp descent https://t.co/yEqDrkLTP3 https://t.co/ICClgsHjzQ 16 minutes ago