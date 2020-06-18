UK foreign secretary thinks taking the knee is from 'Game of Thrones'



Asked if he would take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "I take the knee for two people: the Queen and the missus when I asked her to marry me." Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 14 minutes ago

Related news from verified sources Black Lives Matter: Raab criticised over 'Game of Thrones' comment The foreign secretary says he has "full respect" for Black Lives Matter after backlash over comments.

