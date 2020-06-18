Global  

UK foreign secretary thinks taking the knee is from 'Game of Thrones'

Mashable Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
It may surprise you to learn that some politicians apparently still haven't heard of Google.

Take, for instance, UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who said in an interview on Thursday that the peaceful protest act of taking the knee "seems to be taken from the Game of Thrones."

In an interview with UK radio station...
