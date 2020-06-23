Global  

Tina Fey, NBC ask to have '30 Rock' episodes featuring Blackface pulled from streaming services

Mashable Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Tina Fey, fellow 30 Rock creator Robert Carlock, and NBC Universal have asked that four episodes of the show featuring white characters in Blackface be pulled from streaming and syndication.

News of the request comes in the form of a note reportedly penned by Fey and obtained by Variety. The brief, one-paragraph statement is...
