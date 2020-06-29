Jennifer Hudson hits every note as queen of soul Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' trailer
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Find out what respect means to Aretha Franklin in the first trailer for the upcoming biopic, starring Jennifer Hudson.
Directed by Liesl Tommy, Respect stars Hudson as the queen of soul, civil rights activist, and cultural icon, tracking her rise to fame from her childhood spent performing in her father's church to becoming...
RESPECT Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.
Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest...