Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Hudson hits every note as queen of soul Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' trailer

Mashable Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Find out what respect means to Aretha Franklin in the first trailer for the upcoming biopic, starring Jennifer Hudson.

Directed by Liesl Tommy, Respect stars Hudson as the queen of soul, civil rights activist, and cultural icon, tracking her rise to fame from her childhood spent performing in her father's church to becoming...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: RESPECT Movie - Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans

RESPECT Movie - Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans 01:29

 RESPECT Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice. Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest...

Related news from verified sources

Jennifer Hudson transforms into Aretha Franklin for Respect trailer

 Jennifer Hudson transforms into revered soul singer Aretha Franklin in a new trailer for highly anticipated biopic Respect.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

eStream_Studios

eStream Studios #Trailers #Trailer Jennifer Hudson hits every note as queen of soul Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' trailer… https://t.co/SlkvhoSbCt 22 seconds ago

berezhnaya7

Влада Бережная RT @mashable: Jennifer Hudson hits every note as queen of soul Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' trailer https://t.co/XdI8ssFXqn https://t.co/II… 34 seconds ago

screening

Screening Jennifer Hudson hits every note as queen of soul Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' trailer https://t.co/EXoE2EKE5r https://t.co/JVwWzYQGJm 40 seconds ago

superfantech

TECH SUPERFAN Jennifer Hudson hits every note as queen of soul Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' trailer https://t.co/zjxvWvXPYu #Trailers #Trailer 2 minutes ago

mashable

Mashable Jennifer Hudson hits every note as queen of soul Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' trailer https://t.co/XdI8ssFXqn https://t.co/IIuCXpXeu2 2 minutes ago

alyssaladawn

Alyssa Brandon My spirit quickens every time Jennifer Hudson hits me with that vibrato #BETAwards https://t.co/WF32h4BlTQ 8 hours ago