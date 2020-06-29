Jennifer Hudson hits every note as queen of soul Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' trailer Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Find out what respect means to Aretha Franklin in the first trailer for the upcoming biopic, starring Jennifer Hudson.



Directed by Liesl Tommy, Respect stars Hudson as the queen of soul, civil rights activist, and cultural icon, tracking her rise to fame from her childhood spent performing in her father's church to becoming... 👓 View full article

