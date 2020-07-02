Google and Apple boot 59 banned Chinese apps in India from their app stores Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Two days after India banned 59 Chinese apps over security and privacy concerns, these apps are removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. These apps included some major names such as TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, and SHAREit. Just after the ban, Bytedance pulled out its apps, TikTok and Helo, from both stores and stopped these services to comply with the government’s order. pic.twitter.com/0DZQ3Ucqcl — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) June 30, 2020 While Bytedance voluntarily pulled its apps, the latest removal of apps seems to have come from Google and Apple. We’ve asked these companies for more details,…



