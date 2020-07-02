Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google and Apple boot 59 banned Chinese apps in India from their app stores

The Next Web Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Two days after India banned 59 Chinese apps over security and privacy concerns, these apps are removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. These apps included some major names such as TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, and SHAREit. Just after the ban, Bytedance pulled out its apps, TikTok and Helo, from both stores and stopped these services to comply with the government’s order. pic.twitter.com/0DZQ3Ucqcl — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) June 30, 2020 While Bytedance voluntarily pulled its apps, the latest removal of apps seems to have come from Google and Apple. We’ve asked these companies for more details,…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Apple,Google
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: TikTok, ShareIt among 59 Chinese apps banned by Modi govt: All there is to know

TikTok, ShareIt among 59 Chinese apps banned by Modi govt: All there is to know 02:31

 Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China. Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were banned for “activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,...

Related videos from verified sources

Vikram Chandra on India pulling back on economic ties with China, other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on India pulling back on economic ties with China, other stories

Tension continues to mount between India and China as the two countries engage in deescalation talks at the Line of Actual Control. In the meantime, India has launched massive pull back on economic..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:31Published
'Trust the Chinese, but verify': NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan on Ladakh faceoff [Video]

'Trust the Chinese, but verify': NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan on Ladakh faceoff

As India and China attempt to ease tensions at the LAC in Ladakh, many have warned against trusting Beijing. Lt Gen SL Narsimhan, a member of the National Security Advisory Board, said that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:47Published
‘Dependence on foreign apps must stop’: RS Prasad on Chinese apps ban [Video]

‘Dependence on foreign apps must stop’: RS Prasad on Chinese apps ban

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ban on Chinese apps is a great opportunity for India to develop its own apps. Prasad said the dependence on foreign apps must stop. This comes after the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published

Related news from verified sources

TikTok vanishes from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store in India following its ban

 Last night, India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Helo, and WeChat alleging that these apps steal data and send it to servers that are not located in...
The Next Web Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Day after India bans 59 Chinese apps, TikTok, WeChat, Shein removed from Google Play, Apple App Store

 Among the banned apps, TikTok has over 200 million users in India
DNA


Tweets about this

iamthelemongirl

patty 👊🏾 RT @thenextweb: Google and Apple boot 59 banned Chinese apps in India from their app stores (story by @Indianidle) https://t.co/KIfTjJSas0 7 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW Google and Apple boot 59 banned Chinese apps in India from their app stores (story by @Indianidle) https://t.co/KIfTjJSas0 14 minutes ago

IndianIdle

Ivan Mehta Google on removing 59 apps: "While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have… https://t.co/9CaMmUonhf 18 minutes ago