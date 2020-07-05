Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West claims he's running for president and Elon Musk is playing along

Mashable Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Kanye West has announced he's running for president. As if this Fourth of July wasn't already cursed enough.

As scattered fireworks celebrations were beginning across crowdless cities on the East Coast Saturday night, Kanye West, the controversial rapper and fashion mogul, decided to log on to Twitter and let the world know...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo

There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo 01:08

 Kanye West is famous for his elusive presence online, but this week has been a major exception.The 43-year-old returned to Twitter for the first time in months to announce a partnership with Gap.Then, he shared a strange, vegetable-themed post about his wife’s net worth.West’s latest tweet: a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why John Legend and Kanye West aren't tight anymore [Video]

Why John Legend and Kanye West aren't tight anymore

Why John Legend and Kanye West aren't tight anymore.We probably won’t see Kimye hanging out around John Legend and Chrissy Teigen any time soon, and quarantine isn’t to blame.In an interview with..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published
John Legend insists Kanye West's support of President Trump wasn't behind fallout [Video]

John Legend insists Kanye West's support of President Trump wasn't behind fallout

Legend and West used to be close friends and collaborators, but the pair went through a rough patch around the time that Kanye voiced his support for Trump.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published
John Legend STILL hasn't reconciled with Kanye West [Video]

John Legend STILL hasn't reconciled with Kanye West

John Legend and Kanye West still haven't reconciled following their disagreement about US president Donald Trump in 2018.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West tweets he's running for president in 2020, Elon Musk offers 'full support'

 Kanye West tweeted on Independence Day that he's running for president in 2020. "We must now realize the promise of America," he wrote.
USATODAY.com

Kanye West Twins With Billionaire Elon Musk: “When You Go To Your Boys House + You’re Both Wearing Orange”

 Music icon Kanye West has friends in high places. This week, Yeezy logged onto social media to share a dope shot with rocket scientist and Tesla founder Elon...
SOHH Also reported by •HipHopDXIndependent

Fans Can't Help But Notice the Background of Kanye West & Elon Musk's Photo

 Kanye West and Elon Musk posed for a photo together that was posted to Twitter…but fans can’t help but notice the background of the pic! “When you go to...
Just Jared


Tweets about this