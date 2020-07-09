Global  
 

Ford workers want to stop making US police cars, CEO dismisses idea

The Next Web Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
A diverse group of employees at Ford in the United States have come together in support of the Black Lives Matter movement to demand the company stop supplying the nation’s police with vehicles. According to Jalopnik, a group of Black and white employees penned a letter to the company’s CEO, Jim Hackett, and chairman, Bill Ford, to broach the topic of Ford‘s involvement in police violence that both spurred on and occurred during BLM protests. [Read: Uber to launch London boat taxis — but its operating license debacle remains unresolved] On more than one occasion, Ford vehicles have been used…

Elon Musk brags Tesla has ‘figured out’ Level 5 autonomous driving — it hasn’t

 In a pre-recorded message to attendees of World AI Conference in Shanghai, Tesla’s flamboyant CEO Elon Musk bragged that the company has pretty much figured...
