Ghost of Tsushima is samurai Assassin’s Creed — and not much else
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () It hasn’t even been a full month since The Last of Us Part 2 came out and set the console gaming community on fire with its controversial story – but Sony is already back with another first-party exclusive to cap off this console generation. Yes, it’s up to Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima to be the actual last big Sony-published PlayStation 4-exclusive, before we move on to the PlayStation 5 era later this year. And coming hot off the heels of TLOU2, that’s no minor task. Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world action adventure set in medieval Japan. You take on…