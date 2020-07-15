Google and Reliance Jio team up to build an affordable Android phone for India Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Google and Reliance Jio announced today that both companies will work on an entry-level Android device for India. This was the part of an announcement of the search giant investing $4.5 billion in the Indian company in exchange for a 7.7% stake. Reliance’s chairman, Mukesh Ambani, said that this phone will have 4G connectivity, and readiness for 5G connectivity whenever the technology will be available in India. In a blog post, Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, said that the smartphone will have optimizations to Android and Play Store for Indian customers: Google and Jio Platforms have entered into a commercial agreement…



