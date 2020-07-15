Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google and Reliance Jio team up to build an affordable Android phone for India

The Next Web Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Google and Reliance Jio announced today that both companies will work on an entry-level Android device for India. This was the part of an announcement of the search giant investing $4.5 billion in the Indian company in exchange for a 7.7% stake. Reliance’s chairman, Mukesh Ambani, said that this phone will have 4G connectivity, and readiness for 5G connectivity whenever the technology will be available in India. In a blog post, Google’s CEO,  Sundar Pichai, said that the smartphone will have optimizations to Android and Play Store for Indian customers: Google and Jio Platforms have entered into a commercial agreement…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Android,Google
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Google to invest $10 billion in India in the next few years’: Sundar Pichai

‘Google to invest $10 billion in India in the next few years’: Sundar Pichai 08:04

 Sundar Pichai announced that Google will be investing aproximately $10 billion in India in the next few years. In his keynote address at Google for India event, the CEO of Google and Alphabet said, “Today, I’m excited to announce Google for India digitization fund. Through this effort, we will...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google set to invest $10 bln in India [Video]

Google set to invest $10 bln in India

Google plans its biggest investment yet in India, saying it will spend $10 bln there over the next few years. Julian Satterthwaite.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
PM Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai hold virtual meet, find out what they discussed | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai hold virtual meet, find out what they discussed | Oneindia News

Hours ahead of the live broadcast of the sixth Google for India event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared details of an extremely fruitful Conversation with Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:26Published
PM Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing [Video]

PM Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing. The PM interacted with Pichai and his team member on July 13. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that, "We..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

akasbali

Akanksha S Bali Google and Reliance Jio team up to build an affordable Android phone for India https://t.co/gXRcuUdG0D 3 minutes ago

Dav3403

Dave Reid Google and Reliance Jio team up to build an affordable Android phone for India: https://t.co/IpWGVE4J6d 13 minutes ago

IndianIdle

Ivan Mehta Google and Reliance Jio are working on an affordable Android phone for India. Couple of points: - There won't be a… https://t.co/CbdJj3drB6 15 minutes ago

MobilesAppStore

Mobiles App Stores Google and Reliance Jio team up to build an affordable Android phone for India https://t.co/AgPxqhoD2N https://t.co/s3beMjZecd 18 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW Google and Reliance Jio team up to build an affordable Android phone for India (story by @Indianidle) https://t.co/39f3drzEmm 20 minutes ago

Plugged

Plugged | by TNW Google and Reliance Jio team up to build an affordable Android phone for India https://t.co/x2veNc0syp 21 minutes ago

TNWgoogle

TNW Google Google and Reliance Jio team up to build an affordable Android phone for India https://t.co/YUql5MrLme 24 minutes ago