Google and Reliance Jio team up to build an affordable Android phone for India
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Google and Reliance Jio announced today that both companies will work on an entry-level Android device for India. This was the part of an announcement of the search giant investing $4.5 billion in the Indian company in exchange for a 7.7% stake. Reliance’s chairman, Mukesh Ambani, said that this phone will have 4G connectivity, and readiness for 5G connectivity whenever the technology will be available in India. In a blog post, Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, said that the smartphone will have optimizations to Android and Play Store for Indian customers: Google and Jio Platforms have entered into a commercial agreement…
