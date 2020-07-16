Trevor Noah opens a can of beans on Trump and Ivanka's 'embarrassing' Goya posts
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Forget opening a can of worms. How about opening a can of beans?
On Monday, Ivanka Trump (referred to by Trevor Noah as "winner of take your daughter to work day") decided to use her 9-million-strong Twitter platform to promote Goya beans, prompting both bean memes and questions over a possible federal ethics violation. A...
[NFA] Robert Unanue, the CEO of the Hispanic staple food maker Goya Foods, praised President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House which swiftly led to backlash on Twitter. Colette Luke has more.