Trevor Noah opens a can of beans on Trump and Ivanka's 'embarrassing' Goya posts Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Forget opening a can of worms. How about opening a can of beans?



On Monday, Ivanka Trump (referred to by Trevor Noah as "winner of take your daughter to work day") decided to use her 9-million-strong Twitter platform to promote Goya beans, prompting both bean memes and questions over a possible federal ethics violation. A... 👓 View full article

