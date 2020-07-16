Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trevor Noah opens a can of beans on Trump and Ivanka's 'embarrassing' Goya posts

Mashable Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Forget opening a can of worms. How about opening a can of beans?

On Monday, Ivanka Trump (referred to by Trevor Noah as "winner of take your daughter to work day") decided to use her 9-million-strong Twitter platform to promote Goya beans, prompting both bean memes and questions over a possible federal ethics violation. A...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: #BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise

#BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise 02:16

 [NFA] Robert Unanue, the CEO of the Hispanic staple food maker Goya Foods, praised President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House which swiftly led to backlash on Twitter. Colette Luke has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ivanka Trump Sparks Twitter Memes & Violates Federal Law? [Video]

Ivanka Trump Sparks Twitter Memes & Violates Federal Law?

Ivanka Trump is causing a Twitter storm with her post supporting GOYA beans. The picture is being turned into anti-Trump memes and is sparking questions of political ethics and federal law violations.

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 04:32Published
Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off [Video]

Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off

The hashtag #Goyaway is trending on social media one day after Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, appeared in the White House Rose Garden and praised President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:44Published
Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump [Video]

Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump

Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump On Thursday, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue heaped praise on President Donald Trump at a White House event. According to Unanue, the United..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Tweets about this

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Trevor Noah opens a can of beans on Trump and Ivanka&#039;s &#039;embarrassing&#039; Goya posts… https://t.co/dfZg2TNYlw 2 minutes ago

GoalDigginMama

Erika Jones, Goal Digger Trevor Noah opens a can of beans on Trump and Ivanka's 'embarrassing' Goya posts https://t.co/h4eOs46A9v 8 minutes ago

Picksor_waotd

Web articles Trevor Noah opens a can of beans on Trump and Ivanka's 'embarrassing' Goya posts https://t.co/XaGQvVbJQY 11 minutes ago

ArthurRichmon17

Nana Qwasi RT @mashable: Trevor Noah opens a can of beans on Trump and Ivanka's 'embarrassing' Goya posts https://t.co/uv5TnDrJ3X https://t.co/wWMPQmx… 15 minutes ago

CoachingYMJ

Motivation Journals Trevor Noah opens a can of beans on Trump and Ivanka's 'embarrassing' Goya posts https://t.co/nivQeVsbnA 17 minutes ago

mashable

Mashable Trevor Noah opens a can of beans on Trump and Ivanka's 'embarrassing' Goya posts https://t.co/uv5TnDrJ3X https://t.co/wWMPQmxoFF 19 minutes ago

DenkyuuMedia

💡DENKYUU MEDIA💡 Trevor Noah opens a can of beans on Trump and Ivanka's 'embarrassing' Goya posts https://t.co/MyGeXzXrnA https://t.co/s5GwhK8uKl 20 minutes ago