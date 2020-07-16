Xbox is bundling xCloud streaming with Game Pass Ultimate Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Microsoft today announced it’s adding Project xCloud, it’s ambitious cloud gaming service, to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. By tying the two together, it boosts the value of Game Pass, giving it an advantage over its console competitors. Excited to announce that @XboxGamePass and Project xCloud are coming together at no additional cost starting in September. Play games like @Halo Infinite when it launches this holiday, whenever and wherever you are. Learn more: https://t.co/sObYSHidLb pic.twitter.com/VwpIpHz3ed — Xbox (@Xbox) July 16, 2020 In case you’ve forgotten, Project xCloud is a streaming service that, much like Google’s Stadia or Nvidia’s GeForce Now, will…



