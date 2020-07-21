Trevor Noah gleefully breaks down the most brutal moments from Trump's Fox interview Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

When Trevor Noah talks about Fox News on The Daily Show, it's normally to give them a roasting. But on Monday he was singing their praises.



The reason? Chris Wallace's long (and fairly uncompromising) interview with Donald Trump, which saw him challenge the president on everything from coronavirus numbers to his unfounded... 👓 View full article

