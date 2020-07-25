WNBA teams walk out during anthem, dedicate season to Breonna Taylor
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () On Saturday, the WNBA kicked off their season with a tribute to Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman killed by police in March. Not only did the two participating teams, the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm, honor Taylor, but the entire WNBA season is dedicated to the deceased EMT as well as the Say Her Name campaign,...
