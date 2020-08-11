Global  
 

Last Blockbuster store is now on Airbnb for a nostalgic '90s sleepover

Mashable Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Remember Blockbuster?

The new release aisle. The strange, sweet musk — candy and carpet and cardboard. The impossibility of choosing just one movie. 

Well now, with a little luck, you may be able to experience that nostalgia-filled rush overnight. 

The last Blockbuster in existence is now aon Airbnb and is available...
