You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Last Blockbuster teams up with AirBnB



The world's last Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon is teaming up with AirBnB for a super cool experience. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published 5 hours ago Trending: Last Blockbuster Store



The last Blockuster store in the country in Bend, Oregon is renting itself out on Airbnb Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:32 Published 8 hours ago The World's Last-Standing Blockbuster Video Becomes AirBnB



The store manager has listed the world's last-standing Blockbuster Video is now listed for sleepovers on AirBnB. Located in Bend, Oregon, the Blockbuster has been fitted with 90s-themed decoration so.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:29 Published 10 hours ago

Related news from verified sources World’s last Blockbuster store is holding a 90s-themed slumber party The world’s last Blockbuster video store is hosting a once-in-a-lifetime 90s-themed sleepover for only $4. The store manager of the Oregon location is...

CBS News 6 hours ago





Tweets about this