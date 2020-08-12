Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World's last Blockbuster store is holding a 90s-themed slumber party

CBS News Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
The world's last Blockbuster video store is hosting a once-in-a-lifetime 90s-themed sleepover for only $4. The store manager of the Oregon location is converting it into an Airbnb for three nights in September, and lucky guests can watch movies or play video games in a makeshift living room — complete with a sofa bed, VCR cassette player and free snacks. Reservations are only for local customers to thank them for their support.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: World's Only Blockbuster Store To Become A Temporary Airbnb Rental

World's Only Blockbuster Store To Become A Temporary Airbnb Rental 00:32

 The world's only remaining Blockbuster movie rental location has become an Airbnb rental. Located in Bend, Oregon, the throwback space has everything: a sofabed, free snacks, a VCR and a big TV. Owner Sandi Harding is opening the store up for three individual, 1-night reservations for a few lucky...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Last Blockbuster teams up with AirBnB [Video]

The Last Blockbuster teams up with AirBnB

The world's last Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon is teaming up with AirBnB for a super cool experience.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
Trending: Last Blockbuster Store [Video]

Trending: Last Blockbuster Store

The last Blockuster store in the country in Bend, Oregon is renting itself out on Airbnb

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published
The World's Last-Standing Blockbuster Video Becomes AirBnB [Video]

The World's Last-Standing Blockbuster Video Becomes AirBnB

The store manager has listed the world's last-standing Blockbuster Video is now listed for sleepovers on AirBnB. Located in Bend, Oregon, the Blockbuster has been fitted with 90s-themed decoration so..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

World’s last Blockbuster store is holding a 90s-themed slumber party

 The world’s last Blockbuster video store is hosting a once-in-a-lifetime 90s-themed sleepover for only $4. The store manager of the Oregon location is...
CBS News


Tweets about this