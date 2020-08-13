|
Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff are building a beautiful virtual friendship
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris are officially Democratic running mates in the 2020 presidential election. And their two biggest supporters, Dr. Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, have already started bonding on social media.
On Tuesday, after Biden announced that Harris was his choice for VP,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this