Why Death Valley’s 130 F heat record matters

Mashable Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Like nearly the entire planet, the hottest place on Earth is growing hotter. 

On Sunday, the National Weather Service reported a 130 degree Fahrenheit temperature in Death Valley, Calif., which is likely the highest temperature ever accurately recorded on Earth. (Many meteorologists agree that earlier records, including a...
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Death Valley’s Scorching 130-Degree Fahrenheit Could Be Hottest Temp Recorded

Death Valley’s Scorching 130-Degree Fahrenheit Could Be Hottest Temp Recorded 01:04

 The mercury rose to 130 degrees in Death Valley in what could be the hottest temperature recorded in over a century. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913 [Video]

Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913

According to the National Weather Service, Death Valley’s Furnace Creek reached a preliminary high temperature of 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m. Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published
Preliminary temperature at Death Valley hits 130° [Video]

Preliminary temperature at Death Valley hits 130°

Although it's been hot in the Las Vegas valley, it could always be worse... The preliminary temperature at Death Valley hit 130° over the weekend. If it's verified it'll be the hottest temperature on..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published
FORECAST: Record heat possible this week! [Video]

FORECAST: Record heat possible this week!

After a drier weekend in the Valley, we'll get a boost in monsoon moisture today and that's bringing storm chances back.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:01Published

Death Valley hits historic record of 130 degrees; Californians endure blackouts amid heatwave

 Parts of the Southern California desert experienced record-breaking heat on Sunday with Death Valley hitting 130 degrees.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPR

Blistering heat to continue in the West; California facing more power outages; Death Valley hits record 130

 Parts of the Southern California desert experienced record-breaking heat with Death Valley hitting 130. The extreme heat will continue this week.
USATODAY.com


Candacenyc2phx

Candace Carpenter😷😷😷 RT @passantino: Death Valley soared to an incredible 130ºF today. If confirmed, it would be the world’s highest temperature officially reco… 13 seconds ago

jennyoceanic

Jenny RT @severeweatherEU: #DeathValley likely smashed a 100+ year-old heat record on Sunday! The temperatures in the famous Californian desert s… 28 seconds ago

QURTOB1

QURTOB RT @KirkSiegler: This week’s 130 degree record high in Death Valley reminds me of one of my favorite ever assignments w/ the late great Dav… 32 seconds ago

OhPakistan

Oh Pakistan 🇵🇰 RT @cnni: Death Valley was the hottest place on Earth on Sunday. If verified, it could be the hottest temperature recorded in the world sin… 1 minute ago

stoic008

WilsExotic RT @capitalweather: BREAKING: The planet may have seen its highest temp since at least 1931 today. Death Valley hit 130, a preliminary Augu… 2 minutes ago

nualamedu

Nuala RT @billmckibben: The earth probably saw its highest temperature ever reliably recorded today: 130F (54.4C) in California. But it's not a r… 2 minutes ago

orchidlady303

DisgustedLitig&EnvirParalegal RT @capitalweather: Within hours of Death Valley hitting 130 degrees, Hamamatsu, Japan tied Japan's national heat record, soaring to 106 de… 3 minutes ago

AsiaButlerTeach

Asia (Fran) Butler RT @NPR: Death Valley National Park hit a scorching 130 degrees — marking what could be the hottest temperature on Earth since at least 191… 4 minutes ago