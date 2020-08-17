Why Death Valley’s 130 F heat record matters

Candace Carpenter😷😷😷 RT @passantino: Death Valley soared to an incredible 130ºF today. If confirmed, it would be the world’s highest temperature officially reco… 13 seconds ago Jenny RT @severeweatherEU: #DeathValley likely smashed a 100+ year-old heat record on Sunday! The temperatures in the famous Californian desert s… 28 seconds ago QURTOB RT @KirkSiegler: This week’s 130 degree record high in Death Valley reminds me of one of my favorite ever assignments w/ the late great Dav… 32 seconds ago Oh Pakistan 🇵🇰 RT @cnni: Death Valley was the hottest place on Earth on Sunday. If verified, it could be the hottest temperature recorded in the world sin… 1 minute ago WilsExotic RT @capitalweather: BREAKING: The planet may have seen its highest temp since at least 1931 today. Death Valley hit 130, a preliminary Augu… 2 minutes ago Nuala RT @billmckibben: The earth probably saw its highest temperature ever reliably recorded today: 130F (54.4C) in California. But it's not a r… 2 minutes ago DisgustedLitig&EnvirParalegal RT @capitalweather: Within hours of Death Valley hitting 130 degrees, Hamamatsu, Japan tied Japan's national heat record, soaring to 106 de… 3 minutes ago Asia (Fran) Butler RT @NPR: Death Valley National Park hit a scorching 130 degrees — marking what could be the hottest temperature on Earth since at least 191… 4 minutes ago