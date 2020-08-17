|
Death Valley hits historic record of 130 degrees; Californians endure blackouts amid heatwave
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Parts of the Southern California desert experienced record-breaking heat on Sunday with Death Valley hitting 130 degrees.
