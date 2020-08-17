Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Death Valley hits historic record of 130 degrees; Californians endure blackouts amid heatwave

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Parts of the Southern California desert experienced record-breaking heat on Sunday with Death Valley hitting 130 degrees.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Death Valley Death Valley Valley in the Mojave Desert, Eastern California

'Hottest temperature on Earth' as Death Valley, US hits 54.4C

 A reading of 130F (54.4C) recorded in Death Valley could be the highest reliable recording ever.
BBC News

Death Valley hits highest temperature in U.S. in at least 107 years

 If verified, it would be the hottest temperature recorded in the U.S. since 1913, and perhaps the hottest temperature ever reliably recorded in the world.
CBS News
Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record [Video]

Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record

If you like to summer in Death Valley, California, you're tougher and braver than most. And according to Gizmodo, things are downright ridiculous right now. On Sunday, Furnace Creek's weather station registered a high of 128 degrees Fahrenheit, or 52.8 degrees Celsius. That’s a degree shy of the all-time hottest reliable temperature ever recorded on Earth. Which, incidentally, was recorded in Death Valley in 2013. The record heat isn't just in Death Valley. Closer to the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

California California State in the western United States

Burglary at Ellen DeGeneres' home was an 'inside job' [Video]

Burglary at Ellen DeGeneres' home was an 'inside job'

A burglary at Ellen DeGeneres' home in Montecito, California has been described as an 'inside job' by officials at the exclusive neighbourhood's Montecito Association.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

AP Top Stories August 17 A

 Here's the latest for Monday August 17: Pelosi calling back House over Post Office crisis; Democrats to begin virtual convention; Three police officers shot near..
USATODAY.com

Thunderstorms and excessive heat fuel wildfires in California

 Unsettling weather triggered an unusual warning by the weather service of a fire-induced tornado at an out-of-control forest fire that broke out north of Lake..
CBS News

Crews battle California wildfires amid heatwave

 Firefighters battled a brush fire in Malibu Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. Local outlets reported that the fire quickly grew to at least 75 acres, spreading..
USATODAY.com

Southern California Southern California Place in California, United States

Southern California's Lake Fire feeds on 'decadent' fuels, grows to nearly 18,000 acres in Angeles National Forest

 The Lake Fire in Southern California still has no known cause as it continued to burn over the weekend.
USATODAY.com

San Diego Beaches Packed During Coronavirus Heatwave

 This can't be good. Good luck finding a patch of sand if you tried hitting the beach Saturday in San Diego, because it was wall-to-wall sunbathers. Thousands of..
TMZ.com

Live events workers hold protest in Los Angeles

 Members of the live events industry in Southern California held a socially-distanced protest in Los Angeles to raise awareness about their plight, as the..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Downtown Sacramento Records Record-High Heat On Saturday [Video]

Downtown Sacramento Records Record-High Heat On Saturday

Downtown Sacramento set a new record-high temperature of 111 degrees on Saturday, during what is the biggest heatwave of the year so far in the area.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:44Published
HOT: Las Vegas Vs. Death Valley [Video]

HOT: Las Vegas Vs. Death Valley

HOT: How hot is it? Las Vegas Vs. Death Valley.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
FORECAST: Valley highs expected between 113-117 [Video]

FORECAST: Valley highs expected between 113-117

We're on record watch today as the Valley high is expected between 113-117 degrees.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:34Published

Tweets about this

DetailsQuinn

DetailsQuinn RT @pcmaconvene: More than 100 event industry workers hold signs at a July 31 “Empty Events” activation launched by the Live Events Coaliti… 2 days ago

pcmaconvene

Convene Magazine More than 100 event industry workers hold signs at a July 31 “Empty Events” activation launched by the Live Events… https://t.co/22Hlr0xIyc 2 days ago

GuitarSunCat

8:46 #StayHome A. @AP is managed by #Corporatists. B. Fight Fascism by volunteering to help w/election organizing https://t.co/88fHVFk7Rr 2 days ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Live events workers hold protest in Los Angeles https://t.co/LxP3mUmkPt 2 days ago