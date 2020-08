You'll have to switch to the new Facebook look in September Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

In May, Facebook started offering a redesigned look, though everyone still had the option to switch back to the "classic" Facebook experience.



Now, according to notices Facebook has started showing to users, as well as its help center, (via Engadget), it appears that the classic look is going away in September.



"We've...