The internet is turning 'Fall Guys' into the game of the summer

Mashable Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Fall Guys isn't just the irresistibly fun and accesible, multiplayer game that seemingly everyone is playing. It's also the source of some of the best memes of the summer, adding much-needed joy to our timelines since it released on PC and PlayStation 4 on Aug. 4.

Some are already campaigning to name the battle...
News video: TimTheTatman finally won his first Fall Guys game and the internet blew up

TimTheTatman finally won his first Fall Guys game and the internet blew up 00:51

 After over 600 straight losses, TimTheTatman finally got his first Falls Guys victory and the internet has exploded.For one week, Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar has been the laughing stock of Twitter and Reddit...for his abysmal record in Fall Guys: Ultimate Showdown.But that dead streak finally...

