The outrageously fun Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout could be gaming's next megahit Tuesday, 4 August 2020

I dig PUBG. My kids are into Roblox and Minecraft. We’re all wildly in love with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout after playing a closed technical beta this past weekend. Turns out that a cute, colorful battle royale party game is exactly the game I need in these dark summer months of 2020. This could very well be gaming’s next big hit when it launches on Steam and PlayStation Tuesday. It’s just $20, but the game will also be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers—a recipe for success that helped Rocket League blow up back in the day.



