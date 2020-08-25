Global  
 

New 'Raised By Wolves' trailer reveals more about Ridley Scott's atheist space androids

Mashable Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
We now have more details about Ridley Scott's upcoming sci-fi series Raised By Wolves, and it seems as though he's tackling religious themes once again. Hopefully it turns out better than Exodus: Gods and Kings.

A new trailer released by HBO Max on Monday details exactly what threat androids Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father...
