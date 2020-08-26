Global  
 

Clippers coach Doc Rivers shares powerful response to Jacob Blake shooting

Mashable Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
In an emotional talk with reporters on Tuesday,  Los Angeles Clippers' head coach Doc Rivers shared his reaction to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, as well as his frustrations, fears, and visions for rectifying racial injustice.

Rivers began by discussing the Republican National Convention. 

"What stands out to me is...
 Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said Americans should do better and demand better treatment following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

