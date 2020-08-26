Clippers coach Doc Rivers shares powerful response to Jacob Blake shooting
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () In an emotional talk with reporters on Tuesday, Los Angeles Clippers' head coach Doc Rivers shared his reaction to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, as well as his frustrations, fears, and visions for rectifying racial injustice.
Rivers began by discussing the Republican National Convention.
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said Americans should do better and demand better treatment following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.
Blake, an unarmed 29-year-old Black man, was attempting to diffuse an altercation between two other people when he was shot in the back at least seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published