Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doc Rivers gets emotional discussing Jacob Blake shooting

CBS News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers made a poignant statement on the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Jacob Blake's family speaks out

Jacob Blake's family speaks out 00:45

 Jacob Blake's family is speaking out following the Sunday shooting.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Doc Rivers Doc Rivers American basketball coach and former player

NBA coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting [Video]

NBA coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said Americans should do better and demand better treatment following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Doc Rivers: 'It's amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back'

 Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers and star Paul George discussed the change they'd like to see in the U.S. following the shooting of Jacob Blake.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team

Paul George bounces back as Clippers take 3-2 series lead over Mavericks

 Paul George scored more points Tuesday night than he did in the prior three games of the series as the Clippers blew out the Mavericks in Game 5.
USATODAY.com

NBA play-offs: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic makes 40-point triple-double

 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic becomes the youngest player in NBA play-off history to make a 40-point triple-double as he hits a buzzer-beater against the..
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sacramento Activists March In Honor Of Jacob Blake [Video]

Sacramento Activists March In Honor Of Jacob Blake

A group gathering at Cesar Chavez park to protest the shooting of unarmed Black man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:58Published
Jacob Blake's family speaks as he remains under critical condition in hospital [Video]

Jacob Blake's family speaks as he remains under critical condition in hospital

It may "take a miracle" for Jacob Blake to walk again, after at least seven bullets fired from a Kenosha Police Officer's handgun severed his spinal cord and shattered at least one vertebrae. Blake is..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:24Published
Who Is Jacob Blake? [Video]

Who Is Jacob Blake?

Jacob Blake has become the latest in a long list of police shooting victims. The 29-year-old black man grew up in Evanston, Illinois, just outside Chicago. CNN reports that he later moved to Kenosha..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this