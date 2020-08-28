Global  
 

Netflix’s ‘Formula 1’ series opens up a seemingly unapproachable sport

Mashable Friday, 28 August 2020
Until about two weeks before writing this, I had never in my life wanted to sit down and watch a car race. NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula racing never looked appealing to me as a spectator sport. 

But that was before I started watching Netflix’s documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

I think it’s a universal...
