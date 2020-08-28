Netflix’s ‘Formula 1’ series opens up a seemingly unapproachable sport Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Until about two weeks before writing this, I had never in my life wanted to sit down and watch a car race. NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula racing never looked appealing to me as a spectator sport.



But that was before I started watching Netflix’s documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive.



I think it’s a universal... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Audi Sport Formula E Simulator Neuburg - Interviews



With limited days of testing in Formula E, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler prepares for the fully-electric racing series in the state-of-the-art simulator at the headquarters of Audi Sport in Neuburg an der.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 04:20 Published 1 week ago Audi Sport Formula E Simulator Neuburg



With limited days of testing in Formula E, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler prepares for the fully-electric racing series in the state-of-the-art simulator at the headquarters of Audi Sport in Neuburg an der.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:22 Published 2 weeks ago Fernando Alonso docuseries trailer released



Amazon Prime have teased an upcoming series showing an intimate portrayal oftwo-time Formula One world champion, Fernando Alonso. Viewers can tune in fromSeptember 25. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:48 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

