'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 3 trailer boldly goes into an exciting future
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () The future is now on Star Trek: Discovery. Season 3's trailer, debuted Tuesday, picks up with the Discovery crew now 930 years in the future after traveling through a wormhole in the Season 2 finale. Burnham and the crew are likely stuck in 3188, but they quickly find intelligent life, inhabitable worlds, and new strength in each...
Star Trek Lower Decks 1x06 Terminal Provocations - Next on season 1 episode 6 - Plot synopsis: The lovable, but awkward, Ensign Fletcher makes work difficult for Mariner and Boimler. Rutherford introduces Tendi to a holodeck training program he created.
From a boy band icon to a "Tiger King," star, the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" has something for everyone.
The participants and their professional dance partners for Season 29 were revealed..