The long-awaited Harry Potter PS5 game has a trailer and a name: 'Hogwarts Legacy'

Mashable Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The PS5 showcase finally revealed a title and a name for the long rumored Wizarding World console game: Hogwarts Legacy. The trailer confirms that the game takes place during the late 1800s, over a hundred years before the events of Harry Potter, and follows a Hogwarts student with a mysterious, world-changing power. The design...
