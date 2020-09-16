The long-awaited Harry Potter PS5 game has a trailer and a name: 'Hogwarts Legacy'
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () The PS5 showcase finally revealed a title and a name for the long rumored Wizarding World console game: Hogwarts Legacy. The trailer confirms that the game takes place during the late 1800s, over a hundred years before the events of Harry Potter, and follows a Hogwarts student with a mysterious, world-changing power. The design...
From Star Wars to Harry Potter, Lego has represented some of the biggest and most beloved franchises in their video games! For this list, we’re looking at the best games to have come out under the Lego brand!
Say Your Prayers Trailer - Orphaned brothers and Christian radicals, Tim and Vic, arrive in Ilkley with the straightforward task of assassinating Professor John Huxley. However, after a classic case of..