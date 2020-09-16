It’s official: The PlayStation 5 launches November 12 for $499 Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Sony finally, finally announced the price and launch date of the PlayStation 5 and its digital edition. We know the new console will launch on November 12, at least in some markets. See you in November! pic.twitter.com/CjrQ65rJ5a — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020 To be more specific, the company revealed — in about three seconds of footage from an hour-long presentation, so thank you for that, Sony — that the company would be launching the PS5 on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. It’ll come to the rest of the world on November 19, with the…



Sony finally, finally announced the price and launch date of the PlayStation 5 and its digital edition. We know the new console will launch on November 12, at least in some markets. See you in November! pic.twitter.com/CjrQ65rJ5a — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020 To be more specific, the company revealed — in about three seconds of footage from an hour-long presentation, so thank you for that, Sony — that the company would be launching the PS5 on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. It'll come to the rest of the world on November 19, with the…

