Microsoft Buying ZeniMax Media/Bethesda Softworks For $7.5 Billion

WebProNews Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Microsoft has announced it is acquiring ZeniMax Media, the parent company of gaming studio Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion in cash.

Matt Milano
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Microsoft buys Bethesda/ZeniMax in stunning $7.5 billion deal

Microsoft buys Bethesda/ZeniMax in stunning $7.5 billion deal 01:00

 Microsoft announced that it has purchased ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion.Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox at Microsoft, revealed the news in a post on the official Xbox blog.The deal is effective immediately and includes all the publishers and developers under...

