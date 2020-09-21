Microsoft Buying ZeniMax Media/Bethesda Softworks For $7.5 Billion
Microsoft has announced it is acquiring ZeniMax Media, the parent company of gaming studio Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion in cash.
Microsoft announced that it has purchased ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion.Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox at Microsoft, revealed the news in a post on the official Xbox blog.The deal is effective immediately and includes all the publishers and developers under...
