Microsoft Buying ZeniMax Media/Bethesda Softworks For $7.5 Billion

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 2 hours ago

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Microsoft is acquiring Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Bethesda Softworks Microsoft has agreed to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Doom and Fallout studio Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion in cash....

The Verge 5 hours ago



Microsoft purchases ZeniMax Media, Bethesda Softworks' parent company Microsoft will pay $7.5 billion to acquire ZeniMax Media, which includes Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane,...

ESPN 3 hours ago



Microsoft acquires ZeniMax Media, 'Fallout' publisher Bethesda Softworks for $7.5B Microsoft announced Monday it will acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. The deal includes Bethesda Softworks, publisher of Fallout and Doom.

USATODAY.com 5 hours ago





Tweets about this